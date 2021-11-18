fbpx

Accion Microfinance Bank Set To Hold Webinar On Financial Inclusion

November 18, 2021063
As part of its unwavering commitment to creating value in the Nigerian financial services industry, Accion Microfinance Bank has announced the date for its 4th Financial Inclusion Webinar.

The Financial Inclusion series, in its 4th season, have brought together seasoned professionals, policymakers, industry experts, and stakeholders to share ideas and proffer expert insights on the financial systems in Nigeria and across the globe, focusing on the successes, improvements and future of financial inclusion in developing economies.

In an official statement released on its official website, Accion MfB announced that this year’s edition would hold virtually on Wednesday, the 8th, December 2021.

In the same vein, the statement read that guest speaker and expert panelists will discuss the theme: “The Future of Microfinance Banking: Any existential threat?” with key focus on how well MFI’s have performed in Nigeria as well as their digital journey and footprint in the financial landscape.

The series provides an opportunity for finance professionals and enthusiasts to interact with an experienced selection of speakers and panelists in an interactive digital space.

This will enhance productive interaction and networking, with insights drawn from very practical sessions.

The event is free, but registration is required. 

Please click here: https://bit.ly/FISreg2021 to register.

For more information, please call 07000222466 or send a mail to [email protected].

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

