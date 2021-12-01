Accion MfB To Host 4th Financial Inclusion Webinar On December 8

December 1, 2021 212

Accion Microfinance Bank (MfB) as part of its unwavering commitment to creating value in the Nigerian financial services industry; has announced the date for its 4th Financial Inclusion Webinar.

For its 4th season, the Financial Inclusion series brought together seasoned professionals, policymakers, industry experts, and stakeholders to share ideas and proffer expert insights on the financial systems in Nigeria and across the globe, focusing on the successes, improvements and future of financial inclusion in developing economies.

In an official statement released on its official website, Accion MfB announced that this year’s edition would hold virtually on Wednesday, the 8th, December 2021.

The theme for the fourth webinar series is “The Future of Microfinance Banking: Any existential threat?”, the well-seasoned guest speaker and expert panelists will discuss how well MFI’s have performed in Nigeria as well as their digital journey and footprint in the financial landscape.

The series provides an opportunity for finance professionals and enthusiasts to interact with an experienced selection of speakers and panelists in an interactive digital space.

This will enhance productive interaction and networking, with insights drawn from very practical sessions.

The event is free, but registration is required.

Please click here: https://www.accionmfb.com/about/financial-inclusion to register. For more information, please call 07000222466 or send a mail to [email protected]