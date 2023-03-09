Bus Accident: ‘Driver Tried To Outrun Train’ – NRC

Fidet Okhiria, the managing director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said that the bus driver is to blame for the Thursday accident involving a train and a bus in Lagos State.

BizWatch Nigeria reported that a train collided with a bus transporting Lagos government employees, killing two people.

According to witnesses at the scene, the bus was attempting to cross the rail track when it was hit by an oncoming train.

According to reports, the train dragged the bus from Shogunle to Ikeja’s PWD district.

The accident was said to have injured several passengers.

In an interview with NAN, Okhiria said the driver attempted to cross the rail tracks and beat the train.

He urged Lagos motorists to exercise caution when driving through the level crossing.

“According to the information I gathered at the scene of the incident, they said many cars stopped when they got to the level crossing while the Lagos State Staff Bus driver continued moving, which I don’t know why,” the NRC boss said.

“Maybe the driver thought he could pass before the train got nearer to him. He could not pass, and then the train crushed the bus; that is what we gathered.

“The train was coming from Ijoko to Iddo.”

The governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed regret over the incident.

In a tweet, he thanked “well-meaning Lagosians” who rushed to help with rescue efforts and expressed his condolences to the victims’ families.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the train/bus accident. The vehicle was conveying staff of the Lagos state government, our staff who serve the state in different capacities.

“Let’s say a prayer for the families and a prayer of mercy and protection for our state,” the tweet reads

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time. A big thank you to well-meaning Lagosians who immediately joined in rescue efforts.

“Our first responders and emergency services are on ground and we will share more information shortly.”

