AccessX: Access Bank Improves Customer Support With New Experience Service

One of Nigeria’s foremost banks Access Bank has launched the AccessX centre, a digital support centre that would provide easy and fast services to customers.

The bank’s Executive Director, Victor Etuokwu, disclosed this during a tour of the facility.

He said, “We have a customer base of 45 million customers and because we are digitally focused, we have to serve a whole lot of these customers.

“One of our visions is to be able to bank one in every two Nigerians and for us to do this we have to increase the touchpoint that our service can be accessed by them. Digital is clearly the easy way.

“AccessX is an additional touch point for our customers to bank with us.

“This is in recognition of the fact that 90 percent of our transaction and engagement with our customers is through digital and those customers require support in some form either on their cards, internet banking, mobile app or merchant platform.

“Setting up this experience centre will enable these customers to have a point of contact where they can get support and speed service outside the traditional bank.

“The traditional banks have their place and do have some digital support but the AccessX centre is 100 percent digital support,”