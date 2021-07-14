fbpx
AccessX: Access Bank Improves Customer Support With New Experience Service

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCENEWS

AccessX: Access Bank Improves Customer Support With New Experience Service

July 14, 2021087
AccessX: Access Bank Improves Customer Support With New Experience Service

One of Nigeria’s foremost banks Access Bank has launched the AccessX centre, a digital support centre that would provide easy and fast services to customers.

The bank’s Executive Director, Victor Etuokwu, disclosed this during a tour of the facility.

He said, “We have a customer base of 45 million customers and because we are digitally focused, we have to serve a whole lot of these customers.

“One of our visions is to be able to bank one in every two Nigerians and for us to do this we have to increase the touchpoint that our service can be accessed by them. Digital is clearly the easy way.

“AccessX is an additional touch point for our customers to bank with us.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Depends On Foreign Markets To Supply 2.2 million Tons Of Fish Annually

“This is in recognition of the fact that 90 percent of our transaction and engagement with our customers is through digital and those customers require support in some form either on their cards, internet banking, mobile app or merchant platform.

“Setting up this experience centre will enable these customers to have a point of contact where they can get support and speed service outside the traditional bank.

“The traditional banks have their place and do have some digital support but the AccessX centre is 100 percent digital support,”

Related tags :

About Author

AccessX: Access Bank Improves Customer Support With New Experience Service
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]MANUFACTURINGNEWS
September 8, 2014198

Flourmills Nigeria Declares N50bn Dividend For Shareholders

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Flourmills Nigeria Plc (FMN) has announced plans to pay a total dividend of N5bn to its shareholders for the current financial year. The Group Managing Dire
Read More
September 30, 20130117

NCAA Certifies 26 Airlines For Flight Operations

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority(NCCA) has compiled and released a list of licensed scheduled commercial and charter airlines in its registry as parts
Read More
Loans: Productivity In Nigeria Negatively Impacted By Banks' Extra Charges [ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYMANUFACTURINGNEWSNEWSLETTER
February 12, 20210559

Loans: Productivity In Nigeria Negatively Impacted By Banks’ Extra Charges

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Manufacturer’s Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said that productivity in the country is throttled by banks’ additional charges that push up
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.