Access Bank’s Herbert Wigwe Named Banker Of Year

June 28, 2021071
Access Bank's Herbert Wigwe Named Banker Of The Year

The 2021 edition of the African Banker Awards has named the Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, as the Banker of the Year.

Wigwe’s win makes it his second consecutive win in the category, acknowledged for his exemplary leadership, as Access Bank continues to expand across the African continent.

Last month, Access Bank concluded the acquisition deal of South Africa-based Grobank, renaming it Access Bank South Africa Limited, taking major control of shares in the bank.

A month prior to that, Access Bank bought a majority stake in BancABC Botswana, the fifth-largest bank in Botswana.

Receiving the award, Wigwe said, “We want to be seen as the best bank supporting the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement (AfCFTA). In terms of diaspora remittances, we are present in key areas in the continent.”

Remarking on Wigwe’s win, the Group Publisher of African Banker and Chair of the Awards Committee, Omar Ben Yedder said, “Herbert is one of the most respected bankers on the continent, without a shadow of a doubt.

“The bank has gone from a lower ranked Nigerian bank when he joined the group as Deputy CEO to become one of Africa’s leading financial services groups. He has shown a relentless pursuit for growth, but has done so in a measured and calculated manner. What he and his team have done at Access Bank is nothing short of remarkable.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

