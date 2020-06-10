Access Bank W-Initiative Welcomes New Babies Through Health Financing Scheme

Access Bank adds another feather to its cap through the women market program, The W Initiative Maternal Health Service Support (MHSS) scheme.

The W Initiative is happy to welcome the birth of two new babies to the couples who accessed the MHSS financing for their IVF (In-Vitro Fertilization) procedure having waited several years.

Since 2014, The W Initiative through its MHSS health financing programme has supported the advancement of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) to enable couples access fertility treatment such as IVF.

Having successfully financed hundreds of procedures including fertility treatments, child delivery, fibroid treatments, surrogacy, bone marrow transplant and other specialised procedures, The W Initiative remains ever committed to supporting more women and families by restoring hope and saving lives through its health financing scheme.

Women interested in accessing this health financing solution from the Bank can go through their service touch points- www.thewcommunity.com, or send a direct email to [email protected] or call 01-2273005