Access Bank Partners NYSC To Promote Entrepreneurship

Through its Accesspreneur initiative, Access Bank Plc has provided 20 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) corps throughout the nation with N30 million in grants to help them realize their innovative ideas.

This was said during the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Access Bank Accesspreneur competition held in Abuja by Adaeze Umeh, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank Plc.

According to a statement from Access Bank, corps members in Abuja, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, and Rivers states received a total of N30 million in awards, with the star winners earning N1 million apiece.

“Access Bank has been in a strategic partnership with NYSC since 2016. The relationship further evolved into the launch of Accessprenuer: The NYSC edition in February 2021. So far, we have completed six editions of the Accessprenuer competition, impacting over 390 corps members with over N165 million seed capital. We have also created a Facebook community for all Accessprenuer winners to be able to interact freely amongst themselves and inspire other young people with similar aspirations. The Facebook community has about 5,000 members,” Adaeze said.

Some of the beneficiaries of the Accessprenuer competition expressed their profound gratitude to the bank for the financial support, adding that it will go a long way to helping them achieve their dreams.

Abuja star-prize winner, Laura Momodu, a fashion designer thanked the bank for the gesture.

She said, “I thank Access Bank. I didn’t expect to win because fashion designing is something that everybody does. I want to say that I do not take this for granted and you will see my name on TVs and billboards.”

Also, the first runner-up, Vivian Charles who was awarded N750,000 for her ideas on healthy spices used for meals, was full of appreciation to the bank.