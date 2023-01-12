There is panic among Access Bank customers, as a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, convicted two staff members of the financial institution, of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card fraud.

The convicts identified as Agbo John Agama and Edoh Steve were dragged before Justice Mojisola Olajuwon of the court, for conspiracy, aiding, and abetting fraud to the tune of N9.4 million.

“That you, Agbo John Agama “M” and you Edoh Oga Steve “M” while being employees of Access Bank Plc Makurdi Branch and others now at large, on or about the 8th day of January 2021 at Makurdi, Benue State of Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, used an unauthorized access device to wit: a primed ATM Card on Account No. 30041040648 being operated by one Mejuru Chibueze Gospel with Access Bank resulting a loss of Nine Million Four Hundred Thousand Naira (N9,400,000) Only to him, thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 33(2)(b) of Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same section of the Act,” the charge reads.

Although the defendants pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against them. However, in view of their plea, prosecuting counsel, Mary Onoja asked the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

In his ruling, Justice Olajuwon convicted and sentenced them to three-year imprisonment each.

The convicts, according to the judge, would be paying a fine of N100,000 each to the Federal Government (FG), as well as restitute the victim in the sum of N2.1 million.

Access Bank customers kick

A businesswoman, who preferred to be anonymous, reacted to the conviction of the bank’s staff, saying it is detrimental to the company’s reputation. “I think the era where we give so much trust to these traditional banks is over. Now, you have to double-check with them at all times. How are we supposed to bank with a financial institution like Access Bank, and be skeptical of the integrity of its representatives?” she queried.

Another Access Bank account holder, who reacted to this development, expressed fear, saying he’s no longer sure his money is safe in the bank.

“I may have to withdraw all my money from Access Bank to protect myself from fraud incidents like this. It is disappointing, and it is almost impossible for me to trust any of their representatives,” he added.