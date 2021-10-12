Access Bank Acquires Stakes in Botswana Bank

October 12, 2021 33

Access Bank Plc has announced the acquisition of a majority stake of 78.15 percent in African Banking Corporation of Botswana Limited.

This makes it the fourth acquisition Access Bank has completed this year as it intensifies its expansion in Africa.

A statement signed by the company secretary of the bank, Sunday Ekwochi, described BancABC Botswana as a retail-focused commercial banking institution listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange.

According to the statement, it is the fifth-largest bank in Botswana and is a well-capitalised franchise poised for growth in its local market.

Ekwochi said the new acquisition would form part of the bank’s nexus for trade and payments in southern Africa and the broader Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) trade region.

He added that BancABC’s achievements in the retail banking space would provide an opportunity for Access Bank to deploy its best-in-class digital platforms and product suites to Botswana’s customers and enable it to compete strongly across its core business segments.

Speaking on the transaction, the Group Managing Director of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, said, “We are pleased with the successful conclusion of this transaction which will provide significant synergies by combining BancABC Botswana’s strong retail banking operation with Access Bank’s wholesale banking capabilities.”

“It will also strengthen the quality of earnings through revenue diversification and growth in the corporate and SME banking segments for BancABC Botswana. The combination is another step towards our broader vision of becoming the World’s Most Respected African Bank.”

In May, Access Bank received approval from local and South African regulators to acquire Grobank Limited based in South Africa.

Before Grobank, Acces bank had acquired Cavmont Bank, Zambia and BancABC Mozambique.