Accelerate TV Releases “The Olive 2”

From the home of Accelerate TV, comes The Olive 2, sequel to The Olive. A story about the life of Anayo; played by Ibrahim Suleiman, a 45-year-old father of three whose world was disrupted when he lost his wife, Ehi, to cancer. This shocking experience eventually pulled him into a dark web of conspiracies and mystery.

In the second installment of the series, we are introduced into a more sinister world of drama as the main characters are faced with different battles due to the death of Ehi, played by award winning actor and filmmaker Theresa Edem. From the frantic opening scene, the cat is pulled out of the bag as the audience discovers that the protagonist is alive but in hiding, leading all to confirm their doubts about the death of Ehi from season one.

To launch the series, AccelerateTVheld an intimate screening and media parley at FilmHouse Cinemas, Landmark hosted by the wonderful Mojibade. The film features Nollywood stars Ibrahim Suleiman, Theresa Edem, Ajoke Silva, Segilola Ogidan, Michael Ejoor, Faith Stanley and more talents. It is directed by Tolu Ajayi, co- directed by Edith Nwekenta and produced by Esse Akwawa.

​​Speaking about the series, Executive producer Colette Otusheso said “We are so excited for this season and have so many amazing things happening. Trust me you don’t want to miss this.’’ Producer, Esse Akwawa made mention of the fact “filming this season was exciting in many ways” which many of the cast attest to. For Ajoke Silva “The audience should be ready for a roller coaster ride. Season One of The Olive was ‘the takeoff’ and now season Two is ‘the thrill’ of the ride”.

The Olive 2 premiered April 7th 2023 on the Accelerate TV Streaming Video-On-Demand (SVOD) platform Accelerate Plus, and YouTube with fans excited about the return of the drama series. The drama series airs every Friday on both platforms by 4p.m.

Accelerate Plus, is a Streaming Video-On-Demand (SVOD) platform of Accelerate TV which gives subscribers access to quality African movies and series for a fee of N100 monthly for Access bank account holders and N500 for subscribers within Nigeria.

Accelerate Plus will house undiluted African content including Accelerate original content, like fans’ favourites, Visa on Arrival, The Olive, and a diverse selection of TV shows, dramas, and lifestyle content curated from across Africa.

