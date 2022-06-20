ACCA, Others Announce New Initiative For Out-Of-School Children

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), in cooperation with FlexiSAF Foundation and WASTE Africa, has announced the commencement of a Recycle for Education Drive in Nigeria to honour World Environment Day 2022.

According to the group, the initiative aims to provide underprivileged out-of-school children with access to basic education by using funds raised from garbage recycling by its member communities across Nigeria.

According to the announcement, ACCA Nigeria Country Head Tom Isibor said the relationship is in line with the organization’s decade-long commitment.

“The collaboration aligns with ACCA’s decade-long commitments to the UN SDGs, including partnership for the goals, to create awareness about recycling and its positive impact on the environment, towards providing access to quality education in Nigeria,” he added

Also speaking, Founder, WASTE Africa, Ms Olufunto Boroffice, described the collaboration with ACCA as timely and impact-driven, acknowledging that it was a welcome development to its partnership with the FlexiSAF Foundation”

According to the statement, WASTE Africa, a transformational organisation for the advancement of waste management in Africa, in partnership with the FlexiSAF Foundation, provides the platform for executing the project through its Bottle4Books initiative, which tackles both the rising issues of environmental litter and the alarming number of out of school children in the country.