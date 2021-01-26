ACAMS To Host 4th Anti-Financial Crime Conference On January 27

January 26, 2021 19

As part of its ongoing effort to help compliance professionals fight financial crime across the globe, ACAMS will host its 4th Anti-Financial Crime Conference – Africa beginning on January 27th. This two-day, fully virtual event will offer attendees a chance to learn from leading anti-financial crime officials and subject-matter experts from Africa and beyond, including representatives from the continent’s largest banking institutions and the financial intelligence units (FIUs) of South Africa, Malawi, Angola, Mauritius, Nigeria and Kenya.

In addition to offering attendees the opportunity to meet with their peers in virtual networking sessions, the conference will host panel discussions on such pressing topics as mitigating the risks of emerging digital payment technologies, stemming illicit financial flows from Africa, developing sustainable strategies to combat corruption, fighting green crime and identifying regional sanctions vulnerabilities tied to Iran, China, Russia and North Korea.

“Despite the pandemic-related challenges of the last year, African nations have made great strides to protect the region’s financial sector, and we’re proud to say that this year’s lineup of speakers reflects a very real ongoing commitment to root out illicit finance in whatever form it takes,” said Scott Liles, ACAMS president and managing director. “With their input, we’ve put together some of our best panels to -date to address compliance considerations that can arise from corruption scandals, evolving regulatory agendas and the growing international focus on green crime, among compliance matters.”

“Whether you’re incorporating anti-fraud controls, applying a risk-based approach to money laundering, detecting and preventing human trafficking, investigating suspected ransom payments to terrorist organizations or building an institutional culture to combat financial crime, you’ll walk away from this conference with actionable guidance to better shield your institution from regulatory and reputational risk,” said Liles.

Attendees watching panel discussions in real-time will also have the opportunity to submit questions for speakers or watch on-demand content that will be made available for 90 days following the event.