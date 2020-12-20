fbpx
AC Milan Forward, Rafael Leao Scores Fastest Serie A Goal

December 20, 2020
AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has scored the fastest Serie A goal in just six seconds into the game against Sassuolo on Sunday.

The visitors initiated an attack from kick-off, with Hakan Calhanoglu providing the assist for Leao to grab the opener.

The previous fastest goal was scored in eight seconds by former Placenza player Paolo Poggi against Fiorentina in 2001.

Leao who typically plays on the left wing, started today’s game as centre forward with Zlatan still sidelined due to leg muscle injury.

Leao has scored three Serie A goals for AC Milan this season.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

