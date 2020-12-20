AC Milan Forward, Rafael Leao Scores Fastest Serie A Goal

December 20, 2020 18

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has scored the fastest Serie A goal in just six seconds into the game against Sassuolo on Sunday.

The visitors initiated an attack from kick-off, with Hakan Calhanoglu providing the assist for Leao to grab the opener.

READ ALSO: Ronaldo Scores Brace in Juventus Massive Win Against Parma

The previous fastest goal was scored in eight seconds by former Placenza player Paolo Poggi against Fiorentina in 2001.

Leao who typically plays on the left wing, started today’s game as centre forward with Zlatan still sidelined due to leg muscle injury.

Leao has scored three Serie A goals for AC Milan this season.