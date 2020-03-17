Abule-Ado Explosion: Gbajabiamila Visits Scene, Describes Incident as a Lesson

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has reacted to the Abule-Ado explosion in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Gbajabiamila who visited the site of the explosion on Monday said the tragic incident is a lesson that everyone must learn from.

The Speaker while receiving a briefing by the relevant authorities said: “I can assure you that an unfortunate incident of this nature is a lesson to all of us, and we must learn from it.

“This happened, and we must learn from it. Lives have been lost. One life lost is too many, not to talk of about 17 or the figures we’re hearing around 20. Twenty lives are too many, among whom there were children.”

While paying tributes to victims of the disaster, Gbajabiamila assured that the government will not abandon the families of the victims.

He also eulogized the Principal of Bethlehem Girls High School, Reverend Sister Henrietta Alokha, who died while rescuing her students from the fire.

According to Gbajabiamila, Alokha would have escaped but she decided to save her children trapped in the incident.

“The principal would have escaped, but she was trying to save her children. May her soul rest in peace,” he said, adding that “this is the time to assess the damage and take appropriate action.”

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Femi Osanyitolu was on ground to receive the Speaker’s delegation and showed them the devastation the explosion left in its wake.

Osanyitolu said all emergency responders including the federal and state agencies have been working together to salvage the situation since the incident occurred.

Source: Channels TV