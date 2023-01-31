Abuja To Kaduna Train Resumes Operation

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the resumption of its Abuja-Kaduna services, just days after the route was shut down.

Niyi Alli, NRC Director of Operations, said in a statement on Monday that the resumption came after a train derailment at the Kubwa Station on Friday.

“The Board and Management of The Nigerian Railway Corporation is pleased to announce the recommencement of the Abuja Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) which was suspended on Friday 27th January 2023 due to the derailment that occurred at Kubwa Station on the same date.

“Subsequently, AKTS will resume on Tuesday,” the statement read.

The Corporation apologized for any inconvenience caused to passengers as a result of the temporary suspension of service.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that train services were suspended in parts of the country over the last year as a result of terrorist attacks. Terrorists attacked a Kaduna-Abuja train on March 28, 2022, killing some passengers and kidnapping others who were later freed.

In addition, on January 7, 2023, passengers waiting to board a train in Edo State were kidnapped but later released.