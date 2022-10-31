Abuja Terror Alert: Buhari Holds Emergency Meeting With Security Chiefs

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari will, today, Monday, hold an “emergency meeting” with security chiefs amid security concerns in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to a tweet by Bashir Ahmad, special assistant to the president on digital communications, the meeting, which will hold in Abuja, is part of efforts to improve security.

“President @MBuhari has summoned an emergency security meeting tomorrow in the nation’s capital, Abuja, to further review and strengthen the security network in the country,” the post said.

“The meeting will be attended by the Defence Minister, service chiefs and other heads of security agencies.”

The meeting comes amid alerts issued recently by some countries on the likelihood of attacks in parts of Nigeria. Countries including the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) have issued new travel warnings to their citizens in Nigeria.

The United States had advised family members of its personnel in Abuja to leave the region, while the United Kingdom had warned against needless travel to the country’s capital.

The Department of State Services (DSS) issued a statement calling for calm, while the president stated that the travel advisories do not indicate imminent assaults in Abuja. Meanwhile, the DSS verified a recent operation on a federal capital territory (FCT) estate that led in the arrest of a suspected terrorist.