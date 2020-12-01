Abuja Court Dismisses Appeal Filed by Suspended NBC DG, Ishaq Kawu

December 1, 2020 37

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the appeal filed by the suspended Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Ishaq Moddibbo Kawu. The appeal was to challenge the decision of the Federal High Court to dismiss the no-case submission he filed at the lower court.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the spokesperson for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Azuka Ogugua.

ICPC had jointly charged Kawu, Mr. Lucky Omoluwa (late Chairman of Pinnacle Communications Ltd) and Dipo Onifade, Chief Operating Officer of the same company before Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo-Giwa for allegedly paying the sum of ₦2.5 billion seed grant for the Digital Switch-Over (DSO) project to Pinnacle Communications Limited.

In a 12-count charge, they were arraigned for abuse of office, money laundering and misleading a public officer with the intent to defraud the Federal Government, in contravention of Sections 26 (1) (c) and punishable under the Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Kawu, through his counsel, A. U. Mustapha (SAN) filed a no-case submission in December 2019 at the close of the prosecution’s case, praying the court to discharge and acquaint him of the charge brought against him by ICPC.

Justice Ogunbanjo-Giwa while delivering her ruling in February 2020 held that ICPC had established a prima facie against Kawu, Onifade and Pinnacle Communications Limited, and ruled that they have a case to answer.

The suspended NBC boss and his co-accused then approached the appellate court to upturn the judgment of the Federal High Court.