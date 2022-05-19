fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Capital MarketIT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER

Absa Commends SEC For Proactive Regulation Of Digital Assets

May 19, 20220187

Absa Nigeria, a leading pan-African bank with a strong footprint across the African continent, has commended the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for proactively providing a regulatory framework for investing and trading digital assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Sadiq Abu, CEO of Absa Nigeria, gave this commendation while speaking during the “Power Lunch Show” on CNBC Africa on Monday. He also lauded the commission for recognising digital assets as securities.

SEC, the regulator of the Nigerian capital market, had over the weekend published a new guideline on Issuance, Offering Platforms and Custody of Digital Assets, fulfilling the promise it made last year to examine the digital currency to gain a better understanding and develop regulations to protect investors.

He said, “SEC decided to be proactive around cryptocurrency and digital assets. The SEC has realised that these are rightly called securities and further created a framework to bring them within the broader securities regulatory framework in Nigeria.

According to him, the SEC has also created a framework for protecting investors by requiring investments to be held by digital assets custodians and acknowledged that exchanges or platforms for trading digital assets needed to be regulated.

 “There is also an overarching framework for regulating all participants that play in the digital assets space through a specialised license called Virtual Assets Services provider.”

He pointed out that a new rule stipulating tenure and other qualifications of the Chief Executive Officer and Principal Officers of Digital Assets Offering Platforms was similar to the regulations of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to him, this is a clear indication that the SEC and CBN worked together to develop the new framework for the operation of digital assets.

He stated, “There is clear evidence that the SEC is working hands in glove with the CBN to create a regulatory framework for the operation of digital assets and the regulation of CEOs and Principal Officers fall under the broader approved persons regime of the SEC”

Absa offers investment banking and market products through its various Nigerian registered subsidiaries, namely Absa Representative Office Nigeria Limited, Absa Capital Markets Nigeria Limited, and Absa Securities Nigeria Limited.

FEC Endorses N169.72bn Private Sector Investments For Road Construction
Related tags :

About Author

Absa Commends SEC For Proactive Regulation Of Digital Assets
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Stock Market Investors Lose N383bn In October BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
September 20, 20170251

Nigerian Stock Exchange Posts N27.45million Profit in One Year

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, has released its audited financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2016 ahead of its 56th Annual General Meeti
Read More
February 18, 20130332

Oyinlola Asks AGF To Prosecute MTN For Suppressing Evidence

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has called on  the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke (
Read More
July 31, 201512706

Microsoft Fires 34 Out of 40 Nigerian Staff

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Barely hours after making it latest operating system, Windows 10, available for download in Nigeria and 189 other countries, Microsoft on Thursday announced
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.