About N157bn Lost To Pension Fund Fraud – EFCC

October 5, 20210106
Top 7 Pension Fund Administrators In Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday said its investigations revealed pension fund fraud worth N157 billion.

The Director of Operations at EFCC, Adulkarim Chukkol, said this at a two-day sensitisation programme held in Abuja.

Addressing the theme: ‘Eradication of Pension Fraud in Nigeria,’ he stated that urgent reforms were needed to deliver an efficient, effective and sustainable pension administration system in the country.

He reiterated the commitment of the EFCC to ensuring perpetrators are brought to justice.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

