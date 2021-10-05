About N157bn Lost To Pension Fund Fraud – EFCC

October 5, 2021 106

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday said its investigations revealed pension fund fraud worth N157 billion.

The Director of Operations at EFCC, Adulkarim Chukkol, said this at a two-day sensitisation programme held in Abuja.

Addressing the theme: ‘Eradication of Pension Fraud in Nigeria,’ he stated that urgent reforms were needed to deliver an efficient, effective and sustainable pension administration system in the country.

He reiterated the commitment of the EFCC to ensuring perpetrators are brought to justice.