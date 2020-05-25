Abike Dabiri-Erewa Replies Patami, Releases Video of Stranded NIDCOM Officials

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chief executive officer (CEO) of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has released a video of stranded officials of NIDCOM.

Dabiri-Erewa released the video in response to the allegation of Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy, that she told lies against him.

She had earlier said the minister ordered armed men to evict NIDCOM from an office complex that the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) allocated to it.

Dabiri-Erewa said her staff were not allowed to evacuate their belongings and many of the commission’s property had been seized.

But Pantami denied the allegation, saying NCC had responded to the lies of the NIDCOM CEO.

However, Dabiri-Erewa, who stood her ground, alleged that the minister treated her in such manner because she is a woman.

“An Islamic scholar should not lie Hon Minister. (Phd ) You did that to me because I am a woman Your disrespect for women is legendary. Left the ugly incident behind me since Feb. But pls release all our office equipment. Public office is transient [email protected],” she tweeted.

“⁦@DrIsaPantami⁩. To refresh you Sir. Despite your denial.The Sec of the Commission seeking for calm .after Staff resumed for work and denied access to the 5th floor office of Nidcom.. Based on your instruction . Turned back by armed men. Haba!!!!.”

Henry Nkemadu, NCC’s director of public affairs, had earlier said at the time the office space was offered to NIDCOM, the communications commission had already got approval for the inauguration of the complex by President Muhammadu Buhari and this “led to some hiccups.”

Nkemadu also said at the time, Dabiri-Erewa had not visited the complex to take possession of any of the offices and NIDCOM had not started using the office space.

Source: The Cable