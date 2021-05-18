fbpx
Abidemi Rufai’s $350,000 Fraud, His Arrest, Nigerians React

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LIFESTYLENEWS

Abidemi Rufai’s $350,000 Fraud, His Arrest, Nigerians React

May 18, 20210103
Abidemi Rufai's $350,000, His Arrest, Nigerians React

A 42-year-old Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Ogun State, Abidemi Rufai, also known as Sandy Tang, was taken in by US authorities at the JFK Airport, New York.

He was apprehended for defrauding the Washington State Employment Security Department of over $350,000 (N142.6m).

According to the Acting US Attorney, Tessa Gorman, “Since the first fraud reports to our office in April 2020, we have worked diligently with a federal law enforcement team to track down the criminals who stole funds designated for pandemic relief.

“This is the first, but will not be the last, significant arrest in our ongoing investigation of ESD fraud.”

Nigerians have taken to social media to air their opinions on the subject.

Some have questioned the process of employment at state and federal government levels, calling for proper vetting of candidates.

READ ALSO: About 476 Online Sites Churning Fake News Against Buhari Govt – Lai Mohammed

See reactions below:

Abidemi Rufai’s Predecessors

Abidemi Rufai’s arrest is one of the most recent high-profile fraud cases perpetrated by Nigerians targeting foreigners, particularly US citizens.

Last year, the police in Dubai apprehended social media personality, Ramon Olorunwa Abass, also known as Hushpuppi, alongside his posse of fraudsters.

The arrest was executed by the e-police unit of the Dubai Police, rounding up 12 suspects in six raids.

The Hushpuppi-led gang was arrested for defrauding 1.9 million people of about N169 billion, among various other malfeasance.

Rufai, in a fraud variant, stole the identities of over 100 Washington residents “to file fraudulent claims with ESD for pandemic-related unemployment benefits,” a statement from the US Department of Justice read.

It added that “Rufai also filed fraudulent unemployment claims with Hawaii, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Montana, New York, and Pennsylvania. Rufai used variations of a single e-mail address in a manner intended to evade automatic detection by fraud systems. By using this practice, Rufai made it appear that each claim was connected with a different email account.”

The statement disclosed that Rufai received the money through online payment accounts like Green Dot or the funds were wired to bank accounts ‘controlled by “money mules.”’

About Author

Abidemi Rufai’s $350,000 Fraud, His Arrest, Nigerians React
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 11, 2013076

UN Owes Nigeria, India Others $795m As Troops Reinbursement

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The United Nations Secretary-General for Management, Yukio Takasu,Alliannce has said the UN is owing Nigeria and other countries about $795 million being a
Read More
November 6, 2013087

Senate: N500bn SURE-P Fund Missing

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram According to the Senate on Tuesday,the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had not accounted for the N32 removed as subsidy on each litre of Prem
Read More
September 8, 20140109

Consumer Credit Rises By 24.5%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that consumer credit in the country grew by 24.5 per cent to N782.6 billion as at December 2013, compared wi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.