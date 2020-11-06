Abia State University Asks Returning Students To Pay Pandemic Prevention Fee

November 6, 2020 171

Abia State University demands ₦15,000 from its students as “COVID-19 prevention fee” ahead of the school’s resumption. Due to the pandemic, the school was closed months ago.

Acho Elendu, the school Registrar, issued the memo, informing the students about the prevention fee of which payment would enable them to write their examination.

The letter reads; “Having fumigated the hostels and lecture halls, students are expected to return from Monday 9th November 2020. The first semester, 2019/2020 examinations will commence on Monday, 16 November 2020”.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS Protest: Modupe Odele Says Her Passport Still Being Withheld By NIS

“All returning students are to pay a pandemic prevention fee of fifteen thousand (₦15,000) naira only, ensure registration of their courses, to be eligible to participate in the examinations”.

“All payments should be made through the online payment system of the university, before the commencement of the examinations. Please note that it is for the students’ health and that of others, that it will be necessary to show evidence of payment of the pandemic prevention fee before entry into any of the campuses.”

The letter also said that the school would strictly observe all COVID-19 protocols.

Repeated calls to the official phone lines of the school were answered by a lady who refused to speak on the matter.