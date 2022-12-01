Abia State Governor Signs Female Inheritance Bill

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has signed the bill that guarantees females the right to inherit and own property in their father’s family, making it a state law.

He described it as historic, positively disruptive, and capable of directing society toward equal opportunities and long-term development.

The governor signed the bill in his office in Umuahia, the state capital, surrounded by members of the state House of Assembly and others.

Ikpeazu stated unequivocally that his administration will always err on the side of reason and common sense in carrying out its responsibilities to the people of Abia.

He noted that continuing to treat women as second-class citizens, even within their own families, has become anachronistic.

“I recall that the Abia State House of Assembly passed the Bill some weeks ago to bring Abia State in conformity with international best practices in the area of eliminating all forms of discrimination against women”

“The proper citation of the Law is THE FEMALE PERSONS RIGHT OF INHERITANCE OF PROPERTY LAW, 2022, while the Long Title of the Law is “A Law to provide for the Right of a Female Person to Inherit and Own Property and for other Matters Connected Therewith,” he said.