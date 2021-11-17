fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWS

Abia, Plateau, Nasarawa Paid Over N170 For Petrol In October – NBS

November 17, 2021060
Abia, Plateau, Nasarawa Paid Over N170 For Petrol In October - NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has stated that Plateau, Nasarawa and Abia States paid the more for premium motor spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, in October 2021.

The average price for petrol in October was N165.60.

This is according to a report by the NBS, titled: ‘Premium motor spirit (petrol) price watch (October 2021)’.

The report states that the average price paid by consumers for petrol rose by 2.75 percent on a year-on-year basis to N165.60 in October 2021 when comparison to the value in October 2020 (N161.17).

Also, the price surged on a month-on-month basis to N165.60 in October 2021 N164.85 from showing an increase of 0.46 percent when compared to the value recorded in September 2021.

“States with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Plateau (N172.43), Nasarawa (N170.45) and Abia (N170.25).” the report reads

“States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Yobe (N159.86), Kwara (N160.00) and Lagos (N162.67).”

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu Commissions Car Park To Tackle Traffic

Across the geopolitical zones, the report revealed that the average price of petrol was more in the south-east having sold for N167.32, followed by the north-central at N166.57 per litre.

Conversely, north-west witnessed the lowest average petrol price at N164.46, followed by south-west and south-south at N164.53.

About Author

Abia, Plateau, Nasarawa Paid Over N170 For Petrol In October – NBS
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]MANUFACTURINGNEWS
March 26, 20130218

Manufacturers Of Foreign Origin Allegedly Conspire to Wipeout Local Palm Oil Production

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Some manufacturers of foreign origin may be conspiring to cripple the nation’s emerging oil palm industry with the help of some compromised federal governme
Read More
April 3, 20140165

House Gives Deziani, Others, One Week Ultimatum To Explain Chartered Jet Splurge

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the probe of Petroleum Minister, Mrs. Deziani Alison-Madueke, over the extravagance in the maintenance of chartered jets, the House of Representat
Read More
Buhari Hosts FIFA And CAF Presidents In Aso Villa NEWSSPORTS
September 16, 20210364

PHOTOS: Buhari Hosts FIFA And CAF Presidents In Aso Villa

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, hosted the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA), President Gianni Infantino, at Aso Villa in Abu
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.