Abia, Plateau, Nasarawa Paid Over N170 For Petrol In October – NBS

November 17, 2021 60

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has stated that Plateau, Nasarawa and Abia States paid the more for premium motor spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, in October 2021.

The average price for petrol in October was N165.60.

This is according to a report by the NBS, titled: ‘Premium motor spirit (petrol) price watch (October 2021)’.

The report states that the average price paid by consumers for petrol rose by 2.75 percent on a year-on-year basis to N165.60 in October 2021 when comparison to the value in October 2020 (N161.17).

Also, the price surged on a month-on-month basis to N165.60 in October 2021 N164.85 from showing an increase of 0.46 percent when compared to the value recorded in September 2021.

“States with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Plateau (N172.43), Nasarawa (N170.45) and Abia (N170.25).” the report reads

“States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Yobe (N159.86), Kwara (N160.00) and Lagos (N162.67).”

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu Commissions Car Park To Tackle Traffic

Across the geopolitical zones, the report revealed that the average price of petrol was more in the south-east having sold for N167.32, followed by the north-central at N166.57 per litre.

Conversely, north-west witnessed the lowest average petrol price at N164.46, followed by south-west and south-south at N164.53.