Abia Doctors To Embark On Indefinite Strike Over Unpaid Salary

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), concerned about the Abia State Government’s failure to pay salaries, has announced an indefinite strike in the state from December 8.

This is stated in a communique issued by the NMA’s Chairman, Dr Abali Isaiah, and Secretary, Dr Daniel Ekeleme, following a meeting on Wednesday in Aba, the state’s commercial nerve center.

The employees complained that their colleagues at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) and the Health Management Board (HMB) were owed salary arrears ranging from 21 to 25 months and 13 months, respectively.

Noting that doctors are facing unimaginable hardship, the NMA accused the state government of failing to demonstrate a serious commitment to the course.

“Failure to meet the above-mentioned demands on or before 8th of December 2022 would force ALL Doctors in Federal, State, and private sectors in Abia State to proceed on total and indefinite strike,” the communique read.

“The ABSG should be held responsible for any medical mishap that may occur during the period of industrial disharmony.

“The 21 days Ultimatum given to ABSG to clear the aforementioned salary arrears is currently in its 17th day.”

See the full communique issued by the NMA in Abia State below:

Communique Issued at the End of an Emergency General Meeting of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Abia State Branch held at Prof Prosper Igboeli House( NMA Aba Zonal Secretariat) on Sunday 4th December 2022 Observations: 1.That doctors working at ABSUTH and HMB are currently being owed between 21 and 25 months and 13 months salary arrears respectively. That the 21 days Ultimatum given to ABSG to clear the aforementioned salary arrears is currently in its 17th day. That ABSG is yet to show any serious commitment to the course. That doctors working with ABSUTH and HMB are currently undergoing an untold hardship Resolution Following robust deliberation on the above-mentioned observations, NMA Abia State Congress resolved as follows: NMA Abia State Branch condemns in its strongest terms the non payment of our Doctors in absuth and HMB. 2.Our Ultimatum to the ABSG still stands and running. The Congress insisted that payment of 50% of what is been owed as their minimum demand. 4.That failure to meet the above-mentioned demands on or before 8th of December 2022 would force ALL Doctors in Federal ,State, and private sectors in Abia State to proceed on total and indefinite strike. That the ABSG should be held responsible for any medical mishap that may occur during the period of the industrial disharmony. Signed Dr Abali Isaiah Chairman Dr Daniel Ekeleme Secretary.