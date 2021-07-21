fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Abductors Of Bethel Baptist Students Demand ₦60m Ransom

July 21, 2021063
Abductors Of Bethel Baptist Students Demand ₦60m Ransom

The abductors of Bethel Baptist Secondary School Students in Kaduna State have demanded the sum of ₦60 million as ransom as criteria for the release of the students.

The father of one of the kidnapped students confirmed the development to Channels Television.

He added that the bandits have also given them till next week Monday as the deadline for payment of the ransom.

He disclosed that after much negotiations, the bandits pegged the sum of ₦500,000 as a ransom for each student before they will be released.

READ ALSO: We Will Not Pay Ransom To Bandits For Abducted Students – Nigerian Baptist Convention President

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that bandits attacked the Bethel Baptist School on July 5 and abducted 121 students. Bethel Baptist School is located at Maraban Rido within the Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna state.

One of the students who fell sick in their custody is said to have been released last week along with 2 others who were kidnapped along Kaduna-Kachia road.

About Author

Abductors Of Bethel Baptist Students Demand ₦60m Ransom
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

May 24, 20130117

Transportation: Minister Urges Local, Foreign Investors to Partner

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The minister of transport, Senator Idris A. Umar, has called on foreign and local investors to take advantage of what he described as “friendly investment p
Read More
COVID-19: High Number Of Civil Servants Test Positive NEWSNEWSLETTER
October 20, 20200248

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu Declares 24-Hour Curfew Across Lagos State

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State government has declared a 24-hour curfew across the state. The announcement was made by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu via his
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSSPORTS
March 21, 20130129

Okenla Wants Eagles to Trash Kenya

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ex-international, Folorunsho Okenla, has urged the Super Eagles to display their resilience against the Harambee Stars of Kenya in Saturday’s must-win 2014
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.