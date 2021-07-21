Abductors Of Bethel Baptist Students Demand ₦60m Ransom

July 21, 2021 63

The abductors of Bethel Baptist Secondary School Students in Kaduna State have demanded the sum of ₦60 million as ransom as criteria for the release of the students.

The father of one of the kidnapped students confirmed the development to Channels Television.

He added that the bandits have also given them till next week Monday as the deadline for payment of the ransom.

He disclosed that after much negotiations, the bandits pegged the sum of ₦500,000 as a ransom for each student before they will be released.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that bandits attacked the Bethel Baptist School on July 5 and abducted 121 students. Bethel Baptist School is located at Maraban Rido within the Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna state.

One of the students who fell sick in their custody is said to have been released last week along with 2 others who were kidnapped along Kaduna-Kachia road.