Abductors Contact Parent of Missing Student

One of the parents of the missing students kidnapped by gunmen have been contacted.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Katsina government on a chat with media personality, Kadaria Ahmed on RadioNow FM.

According to Kadaria, she quoted the spokesman as saying that the gunmen instructed the parents of the missing children to make preparations for ransom to secure the release of their missing children.

The abductors also asked the parents of the missing boys to inform the security operatives to stop surveillance of their hideout in order not to endanger the hostages, Jadaria added.

“Abdul Labaran DG Media for the Katsina govt just told @RadioNow953FM gunmen who abducted Kankara Students have phoned a parent and told him to begin gathering ransom money and asked him to tell the military to desist from air surveillance of their hiding place or else,” Kadaria tweeted.

The spokesman for the military John Eneche, said the military will continue its rescue operations despite ongoing talks between the government and the abductors.

,“You don’t stop whatever efforts you are putting up militarily for what we call the non-kinetic (or) the other approach. No, you don’t stop, all of them go concurrently,” he said.

“For instance, if they (the students) are kept in a place that is known, if you relax, they will slip out. So, all actions are on the table to ensure that we come to a meeting point and the meeting point is to ensure that we don’t get collateral damage in our efforts to get them (the students) out.”

“The troops and other security agencies have been adequately deployed to ensure that they (the students) are rescued alive, that is the most important thing for us. And that is what we have for the general public that there is hope, we need them out alive.”

Gunmen had stormed the school on Friday night and abducted the students.