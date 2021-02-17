fbpx
Abduction: President Buhari Deploys Security Chiefs To Niger State

February 17, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari has deployed security chiefs in Niger state following the abduction of schoolchildren from Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi local government area of the state.

Gunmen stormed the school early on Wednesday morning, kidnapping some students, teachers and relatives of staff residing in the school’s staff quarters.

In a statement, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said the president has received reports of the attack on the school ”following which a yet to be ascertained number of staff and students have been abducted by gunmen”.

”Following these reports, the President has directed the Armed Forces and Police, to ensure the immediate and safe return of all the captives. The President has also dispatched to Minna, Niger State a team of security chiefs to coordinate the rescue operation and meet with state officials, community leaders, as well as parents and staff of the College,” he said.

”President Buhari has assured of the support of his administration to the Armed Forces in their brave struggle against terrorism and banditry and urged them to do all that can be done to bring an end to this saga, and avoid such cowardly attacks on schools in the future.”

READ ALSO: Secondary School Attacked By Gunmen In Niger state

“Our prayers are with families of the victims of this attack,” President Buahri was quoted to have said as he condemned the attack on the school children.

See tweet below:

