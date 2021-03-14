Abduction: Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Shut Down Over...

fbpx
March 14, 2021052
The Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State has been shut down and the students asked to leave the school.

This comes after Friday’s attack by bandits on the school where they abducted 39 of the students.

180 of them were rescued by troops of the Nigerian army and were returned to the school from the Ribadu military cantonment in the state capital and reunited with their families.

Abducted students cry for help

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the abducted students in Kaduna State called for help in a video.

The abducted students were seen being beaten by their captors, as they pleaded with the government to rescue them.

They were seen huddled together and sitting on tree leaves, with gun-wielding men, some of them dressed in military uniform, keeping watch over them.

The Kaduna State Government had put the number of those abducted at 39.

Rescue

Following the abduction, security forces said they have stepped up efforts to rescue the college students.

Gunmen abducted the 39 students from their hostels in northwestern Kaduna state late Thursday, the latest in a series of such attacks.

The military managed to rescue 180 others after a fierce battle at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando at the outskirts of the state capital, Kaduna city.

