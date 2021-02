February 19, 2021 30

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani-Bello has died claims that 27 students and 3 teachers taken away by bandits on Wednesday morning at Government Science College, Kagara have been released.

He said the government was at the final stage of negotiations with the bandits, promising the victims would regain freedom soon.

