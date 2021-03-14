fbpx
Abducted Kaduna Students Call For Help In Video

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERSOCIETY

Abducted Kaduna Students Call For Help In Video

March 14, 2021061
Abduction: Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Shut Down Over...

Students abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Kaduna State called for help in a video.

In the video, the abducted students were seen being beaten by their captors, as they pleaded with the government to rescue them.

They were seen huddled together and sitting on tree leaves, with gun-wielding men, some of them dressed in military uniform, keeping watch over them.

The Kaduna State Government had put the number of those abducted at 39.

Military intevention

Meanwhile, security forces said they have stepped up efforts to rescue the college students.

Gunmen abducted the 39 students from their hostels in northwestern Kaduna state late Thursday, the latest in a series of such attacks.

READ ALSO: Analysts See Growth In Forex Reserves Amid Rising Oil Prices

The military managed to rescue 180 others after a fierce battle at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando at the outskirts of the state capital, Kaduna city.

Security forces collaborate to rescue abducted students

“A combined team of police, army and other security forces are in a frantic search for the kidnapped students,” said Mohammadu Jalinge, the state police spokesman.

“We are combing the surrounding forests and bushes with a view to freeing the hostages. Very soon, it will be over for the bandits.”

The gunmen had not made contacts with the authorities, he added.

Samuel Aruwan, the State Commissioner for internal security said: “An operation for the students’ rescue is underway by security personnel from the army, air force, police and DSS (secret police).”

The Kaduna college targetted in the attack is reported to have some 300 male and female students — mostly aged 17 or older.

Related tags :

About Author

Abducted Kaduna Students Call For Help In Video
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

More Men Die From COVID-19 Than Women In Africa- WHO [ MAIN ]COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
January 13, 20210311

Many Nigerians Lack Conviction In Govt Information On COVID-19 – Report

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Many Nigerians have expressed lack of trust in the information shared by the Nigerian government on coronavirus. In a survey carried out by Geo Poll, a mobi
Read More
Dele Momodu NEWSLETTERViewpoint
May 18, 20190144

An Evening with Former President of Ghana, John Mahama on My 59th Birthday

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Fellow Nigerians, to say I love the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is an understatement. Many have asked me what is so unique about this ph
Read More
September 2, 2016080

Naira Adds 0.93% Against Dollar at Spot FX Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Naira, on Thursday, September 1, gained 0.93% against the Dollar to close at N313.31 compared to a 0.60% appreciation recorded on Wednesday when it clos
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.