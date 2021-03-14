Abducted Kaduna Students Call For Help In Video

March 14, 2021 61

Students abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Kaduna State called for help in a video.

In the video, the abducted students were seen being beaten by their captors, as they pleaded with the government to rescue them.

They were seen huddled together and sitting on tree leaves, with gun-wielding men, some of them dressed in military uniform, keeping watch over them.

The Kaduna State Government had put the number of those abducted at 39.

Military intevention

Meanwhile, security forces said they have stepped up efforts to rescue the college students.

Gunmen abducted the 39 students from their hostels in northwestern Kaduna state late Thursday, the latest in a series of such attacks.

The military managed to rescue 180 others after a fierce battle at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando at the outskirts of the state capital, Kaduna city.

Security forces collaborate to rescue abducted students

“A combined team of police, army and other security forces are in a frantic search for the kidnapped students,” said Mohammadu Jalinge, the state police spokesman.

“We are combing the surrounding forests and bushes with a view to freeing the hostages. Very soon, it will be over for the bandits.”

The gunmen had not made contacts with the authorities, he added.

Samuel Aruwan, the State Commissioner for internal security said: “An operation for the students’ rescue is underway by security personnel from the army, air force, police and DSS (secret police).”

The Kaduna college targetted in the attack is reported to have some 300 male and female students — mostly aged 17 or older.