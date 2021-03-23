fbpx
Abducted Dapchi School Girl, Leah Sharibu Gives Birth To Second Child In Captivity

NEWSSOCIETY

March 23, 2021069
Leah Sharibu, one of the girls abducted by the terrorist organization Boko Haram, from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, on February 19, 2018, is reported to have given birth to a second child while still in captivity.

It would be recalled that Leah was forcefully converted to Islam before being married off to a top-ranking member of Boko Haram after she declined to renounce her Christian belief.

Convener of the US-Nigeria Law Group, Emmanuel Ogebe, stated that that “despite an offer by an American pastor last month to surrender himself in exchange for Leah’s freedom, there has been no tangible response from her captors.

“That notwithstanding, intelligence received on the status of Leah indicates that she has delivered a second child in captivity. While we have not corroborated this by multiple sources, a usually knowledgeable source indicated that she delivered a second child late last year. This means both children were born in 2020 as the terrorists announced her childbirth earlier in 2020. We are still investigating this.”

READ ALSO: COVID-19 Forced 161 Million Africans Into Poverty – ECA

To commemorate the March 21 third anniversary of the release of the Dapchi girls returned by their captors and “abandonment of Leah Sharibu”, the US group in its commemorative statement, said “until she is released, Leah remains a poster child and symbol of a failed state that can’t protect its children.

The group also lamented the “full-scale onslaught on education in Nigeria by Islamist extremists: Boko Haram wars against education; bandits mass kidnap of children in school; and religious violence against Christian mission school owners in Ilorin over hijab controversy.”

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

COVID-19 News
