Abba Kyari’s Corpse Handler Dumps Undisinffected Protective Clothing in Public (Video)

A video showing a man who helped bury the late chief of staff to the President, Abba Kyari, pulling off his protective clothing and dumping them in public has gone viral, with many calling for action to be taken.

Mr Kyari was buried in Abuja on Saturday by several men wearing white protective clothing.

After the burial, a video posted online showed one of the men pulling off the clothing beside a parked car. He later put the clothing in a red polythene bag and dumped it by the roadside.

The observers who recorded the video decried the man’s action and expressed concern about the implication.

Many Nigerians took to the social media to demand action with some of them tweeting at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to take action.