Abba Kyari: Mike Ozekhome Calls For Due Process In Extradition Request

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN) Mike Ozekhome, has called for compliance with due process in the handling of the alleged bribery involving Deputy Commissioner for Police, Abba Kyari.

He urged that the extradition law of 2005 be observed and the United States must initiate correspondence with Nigeria on the case through its envoy before the process of extradition can commence.

“The US must first make a written case through their envoy in Nigeria saying they want Abba Kyari back in America.

“They must state the offence he allegedly committed in America, if he has been tried or jailed, they must attach a certification of conviction”.

Ozekhome stated this Tuesday while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

He stated that if Nigeria was ready to protect the image of Abba Kyari the Attorney General is supposed to take charge of the matter and look at the reasons why he is wanted in their country.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria’s comments comes on the heels of an arrest warrant by a U.S magistrate judge, Otis Wright in the case involving popular socialite, Ramon Igbalode, a.k.a Hushpuppi.

In the same vein, the Executive Director, Corruption Observatory, Richard Ovie, has stated that the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, should not be shielded but that the steps taken are positive and are being followed the way they ought to be.

He is of the view that Abba Kyari should not be handed over to the US without investigations done underground.

“Abba Kyari will not be released to the US just like that, Nigeria is not a ‘Banana Republic’”.

“There is an agreement between both countries, but first, a thorough investigation has to be conducted here before extradition.

“We need to do our own internal investigation here and ensure that what the FBI found out is also what we have found out here and based on that we will begin to consummate the process of extradition”, he added.

According to documents unsealed in the US, Mr. Kyari had arrested and jailed one Chibuzo Vincent, at the behest of Hushpuppi.

He also allegedly sent Hushpuppi bank account details into which he (Hushpuppi) could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment.

Kyari made a post on Facebook, last Thursday, where he denied the claims made against him.