Aba Traders Lament Hurdles In Importation From China

Traders in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State in Nigeria, have complained over the difficulties they face in the importation of their products and raw materials from China.

They appealed to the Head of Mission of the Nigerian Consulate in Shanghai, China, Ambassador Chimezie Oguh, during the maiden edition of Aba South Constituency Summit, to intervene in order to ease doing business with China.

The summit had the theme: ‘Enhancing Small Scale Business Opportunities and Partnership between Nigeria and China in the COVID-19 Era’.

The importers complained about the difficulty in getting visas, being short-changed by the locals, withheld transactions, supply of goods different from ordered items, among others.

Oguh advised the importers to always transact their businesses through the right channels, adding that most of complaints bothered on the fallout of business trust.

He therefore advised that there is need for a proper change in the manner the Aba importers do their businesses.

“Aba businessmen have to change the way they do their businesses. Come together as one, use a platform to do your business. Don’t do your business anyhow. Use registered agents to transmit money.”

The Convener of the summit and member representing Aba South State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita, said the summit was a platform for the businessmen to find solutions to the challenges they face when doing business with trade partners.