fbpx
Aba Traders Lament Hurdles In Importation From China

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

Aba Traders Lament Hurdles In Importation From China

June 21, 20210232
Aba Traders Lament Hurdles In Importation From China

Traders in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State in Nigeria, have complained over the difficulties they face in the importation of their products and raw materials from China.

They appealed to the Head of Mission of the Nigerian Consulate in Shanghai, China, Ambassador Chimezie Oguh, during the maiden edition of Aba South Constituency Summit, to intervene in order to ease doing business with China.

The summit had the theme: ‘Enhancing Small Scale Business Opportunities and Partnership between Nigeria and China in the COVID-19 Era’.

The importers complained about the difficulty in getting visas, being short-changed by the locals, withheld transactions, supply of goods different from ordered items, among others.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Needs To Attain Sustainable Economic Growth – NESG

Oguh advised the importers to always transact their businesses through the right channels, adding that most of complaints bothered on the fallout of business trust.

He therefore advised that there is need for a proper change in the manner the Aba importers do their businesses.

“Aba businessmen have to change the way they do their businesses. Come together as one, use a platform to do your business. Don’t do your business anyhow. Use registered agents to transmit money.”

The Convener of the summit and member representing Aba South State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita, said the summit was a platform for the businessmen to find solutions to the challenges they face when doing business with trade partners.

Related tags :

About Author

Aba Traders Lament Hurdles In Importation From China
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

funds BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 8, 20180127

FIRS Nets N30billion from VAIDS Policy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Federal inland Revenue Service, FIRS, has said the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme, VAIDS policy has raked in about N300billion from previous
Read More
COVID-19 Vaccine: Ireland Recommends Temporary Suspension Of AstraZeneca Jab Over... COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
May 23, 20200138

Britain Recruits Over 10,000 People For Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oxford University and AstraZeneca on Friday said that partner institutions across Britain had started recruiting up to 10,260 adults and children in Britain
Read More
ASUU Strike: Latest News Roundup For Today December 15th, 2020 COVEREDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
October 15, 20200343

FG, ASUU To Resume Talks Over Strike Today

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The federal government negotiating team led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, will meet with the leadership of the Academic Staff U
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.