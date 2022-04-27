fbpx

AB InBev Confirms Application For 2022 Cohort 4

April 27, 2022066


The 100+ Accelerator, an incubator program founded in 2018 by AB InBev, has confirmed that applications for its 2022 Cohort 4 are open.

Its application is for companies providing sustainable solutions such as capturing atmospheric CO2; Industrialising photosynthesis to expand food supply; ecological wastewater, soil, and air pollution treatment solutions; renewable energy from organic waste and transforming waste into reusable packaging, among others.

In a statement, the firm said, “100+ Accelerator program was founded to engage and assist startups by providing solutions to key sustainability challenges for large global corporate partners.

“In addition, the program offers winners expert training, mentorship, preferred payment terms, access to tools, and business funding up to $100,000.

“The program is a collaborative effort with The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company and Unilever. Together the four corporate partners have been overhauling supply chains and scaling innovative solutions that create a better, more sustainable world and a new way of doing business.”

Entrepreneurship Lead Europe, AB InBev, Anna Voronkova, added, “Collaborative partnerships allow us to harness the scale, speed, and transformation necessary to propel sustainable innovation. Since its inception, the 100+ Accelerator has driven projects globally across a diverse range of sustainability challenges from water sanitation to reducing microplastics,”

The firm added that its programme delivers six months of remote programming and training to accelerate the collaboration and growth of cohort companies and a pilot or alliance with partner companies.

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

