Aaron Glee Jr. Admits to Killing Oluwatoyin Salau, Victoria Sims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Aaron Glee Jr. confessed several times that he kidnapped and killed both Oluwatoyin Salau, a student and protester, and Victoria Sims, a volunteer and retired state worker, in grisly crimes that have horrified the community.
According to newly released court documents, Glee waived his right to remain silent and gave his account of events to officers with the Tallahassee Police Department and the Orlando Police Department.
They include shocking new details, including that Glee kept Salau a prisoner in his run-down home for several days, raping her and eventually deciding to kill her to avoid getting caught.
The documents also reveal that Salau, 19, and Sims, 75, apparently met one another in the last days of their lives, after Glee arranged for Sims to pick both him and Salau up at a bus stop.
Salau went missing June 6, followed by Sims on June 11. On June 13, numerous Tallahassee Police Department officers descended on his home after tracing Sims’ cellphone to the address. They found Sims’ body under a bloody sheet in a bedroom and Salau’s body under a pile of leaves in the woods behind the house.
By that time, Glee had already bought a one-way ticket to West Palm Beach, where he has family members. Orlando police, working off information from TPD, intercepted him at a Greyhound bus station and took him into custody.
He complained of breathing problems and was taken to an Orlando hospital, where he openly chatted about the two murders, according to the arrest report.