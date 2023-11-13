AAAN Announces Jury For 2023 LAIF Award

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), the professional body for advertising professionals in Nigeria has announced its jury for the forthcoming 2023 Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) slated for November 18, 2023, in Lagos.

The jury, made up of 47 members, was divided into five different categories, each headed by a President. The five Presidents include the renowned Film Director Tolu Ajayi for the entries in the film category.

Others are the founding partner, Open Squares Africa, Feyi Olubodun; Tolu Ajayi; Creative Director, Nitro 121, Kayode Ajayi; and Creative Director, Ad Dynamo by Aleph, Segun Martin.

Members of the jury are made up of advertising practitioners in Nigeria and from Ghana and employees of leading corporate organizations such as Nigerian Breweries Plc, Promasidor, 9Mobile, Grand Oak Limited and Seven-Up Bottling Company.

Some of the members from the corporate organizations include the Marketing Director, Promasidor, Debola Williams, Head of Marketing, Mondelez, Morolake Emokpaire, Director, GOL Prime, Grand Oak Limited, Stanley Obi, Portfolio Strategy, CMI and Marketing Capabilities, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Frederick Akinmuyisitan and Head of Marketing, Fair Money, Nengi Akinola.

Speaking on the composition of the jury, the Chairman of the Board, Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival, Jay Chukwuemeka, stated that the quality of marketing professionals in the list is a strong indication that professionalism, creativity, and integrity would be critical in arriving at the winners for the different categories of the awards.

In his remarks, the President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Steve Babaeko, stated that he has absolute confidence in the ability of the team to carry out their task without any form of favouritism or bias. Babaeko equally tasked jury members to be transparent and just in evaluating the entries, noting that doing so would validate the credibility of the awards.

Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival is a brainchild of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria that seeks to recognize creative excellence, help to improve the quality of creative craft, and promote the spirit of healthy competition, applying global best practices.

The 18th edition of the LAIF award, themed “A New LAIF”, would be attended by marketing communications professionals from Nigeria and other West African countries.