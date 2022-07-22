AAAN Aim For Digital Transformation

The digital transformation of communication will be the main priority for the Association of Advertising Agencies in Nigeria (AAAN).

This, according to a statement, would be the main topic of the 49th AAAN annual general meeting/congress in Lagos.

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, according to the statement, is set to proclaim the two-day event open.

The announcement also mentioned that Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, will give the keynote speech on the subject of “Digital transformation in communication.”

In addition, it stated that the event’s guest speakers would include Mr. David Okeme, Executive Director of System Specs; Mr. Olu Akanmu, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Opay Nigeria; Mr. Adetayo Bamiduro, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Max.ng; Mr. Niyi Yusuf, Managing Partner of Verraki Africa; and Mrs. Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, Google’s Country Manager in Nigeria.