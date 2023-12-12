A Tribe Called Judah Movie Premieres In Lagos.

The movie premiere for Nollywood actress Funke Akindele’s “A Tribe Called Judah” took place in Lagos on Sunday, December 10.

Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele popularly known as Jenifa, is a Nigerian filmmaker, actress, director, producer and politician. In 2009, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. for her role in Jenifa, which brought her to fame.

Her movie Battle on Buka Street currently holds the record of the highest-grossing movie of all time in Nigeria, breaking the two-year record of her movie ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga,’ and now she has once again dazzled the silver screen with the highly anticipated movie ‘A Tribe Called Judah’.

The star-studded event took place on Sunday, December 10, and it was attended by icons and celebrities from the entertainment industry.

As the red carpet for the premiere rolled out, movie stars such as Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Sharon OOja, Yvonne Jegede, Timini Egbuson, Jidekene Achufusi, Tobi Makinde, Juliana Olayode, and Ini Edo, among others, arrived in chic attire.

Kie, Mr Macaroni, Baba Alariya, Mc Remote, Sydney Talker, and many more were at the event.

The movie, “A Tribe Called Judah” tells the story of a family who decided to rob a mall with the help of their mother. However, on getting there, they are faced with armed robbers.

The film features a star-studded cast that includes Funke Akindele as Jedidah Judah, Jide Kene Achufusi as Emeka Judah, Timini Egbuson as Pere Judah, Uzee Usman as Adamu Judah, Tobi Makinde as Shina Judah, and Olumide Oworu as Ejiro Judah.