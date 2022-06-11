A Good Time for Quickteller Barz and Notes Stars

It has been a memorable and rewarding experience for the finalists of the Quickteller Barz and Notes talent show as they look forward to the unveiling party scheduled to take place soon.

The talents, having taken learnings from A-list players in the Nigerian music Industry during the production camp, have gone on to apply those learnings in recording their original songs. The Barz and Notes Show on Youtube , in addition to showcasing the behind-the-scenes footage of how hit songs are made, has also helped provide key insights to the viewers on elements of a successful music career.

The 5th episode showcases some footage of when the budding stars embarked on a radio tour to talk about their journeys so far. Star producer, BlaiseBeatz, was also on ground to create magic with the talents.

Bobbi Phillie, the only rapper on this season of Quickteller Barz and Notes was tipped as the person to own the beat by Blaise. While Marrz delivered the chorus, Bobbi Phillie rapped and dropped bars on the beat.

Without a doubt, the talents have collaborated to become better at their craft.

You don’t want to miss this interesting episode, rush to Youtube now!