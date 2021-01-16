fbpx
‘A Country Is Only As Strong As Its Armed Forces’ – Wike

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]NEWSSOCIETY

‘A Country Is Only As Strong As Its Armed Forces’ – Wike

January 16, 2021021
'A Country Is Only As Strong As Its Armed Forces' - Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said that a country is “only as strong as its armed forces”.

His comments come amid the celebration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, stating that the inability of the armed forces to deal with the insurgency besieging the country was a sign that “all is not well” with approaches to the fight against internal insecurity.

He said that the service chiefs should “give way for fresh hands” in their combat against insurgency in the country.

Wike said, “A country is as strong as its Armed Forces. Her inability to defeat the Boko Haram insurgency despite years of full military engagement shows that all is not well with our approaches and commitments to the battle against internal insecurity.

“Today, therefore, also raises the need for all of us to be worried by the deteriorating security situation across the country and restate the call on the Federal Government to do everything necessary to bring the security threat by Boko Haram and armed bandits to a decisive end in the shortest time possible.

READ ALSO: PFAs Invest N8.14tn In Government Securities

“We thank the Service Chiefs for their efforts so far in the battle against the insurgents. But we also align with the concern of citizens that having seemingly reached their wits’ end, they should now give way for fresh hands and ideas to give the fight the impetus that it so strongly needs to ensure that Boko Haram and killer bandits are comprehensively defeated and smoked out of existence.

“The time has come for the Federal Government to stop the pretence, change strategy, seek help from our friends and confront the urgency of the internal insecurity situation in Nigeria with every weaponry at its disposal to stop the killing, free all hostages and improve the physical security of our country for all Nigerians.”

Related tags :

About Author

‘A Country Is Only As Strong As Its Armed Forces’ – Wike
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 15, 2013042

System Engineer at Cisco Systems – Nigeria

Cisco Systems is recruiting to fill the position of: Job Title: System Engineer Location: Lagos Requisition #: R940107 Job Description: For years, Cisco’s vision has been to change the way the w
Read More
August 19, 2014017

AVIATION JOBS | Financial Analyst at Caverton Offshore

We are looking for a Financial Analyst. S/he will report to the Group Controller and will support and assist management in meeting all reporting requirements both internal and external. Key responsibi
Read More
March 30, 20153325

Lagos State Government Gives 20,000 Cooking Gas Stoves To Residents

In its bid to promote the use of cooking gas and reduce hazards associated with the use of firewood and kerosene, the Lagos State Government has given out over 20,000 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cyl
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon