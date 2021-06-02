A Breakdown Of The Most Expensive Players In Euro 2021 By Position -Mbappe Highest Market Value at €160M

June 2, 2021 99

With the conclusion of the 2020-2021 European domestic club football season and the fast-approaching UEFA European Championship, Safe Betting Sites USA presents data of the most expensive players playing in Euro 2020 for each position.

Kylian Mbappe Highest Market Value Among Footballers in Euro 2020

Player market value is always a hot topic during the summer transfer window but even more so when a major tournament takes place at the same time. Euro 2020 which was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic is just around the corner now with domestic football leagues on the continent over.

As of May 2021, Kylian Mbappe of France has the highest market value among football players participating at Euro 2020 in June 2021 – valued at €160M. Six of the ten most expensive players at the Euros are forwards, three are from midfield while one is a defender. Combined, the top 10 highest valued players at the Euros are valued at just over €1B.

Most Expensive Forwards and Midfielders At Euro 2020

The aforementioned Kylian Mbappe is naturally the most expensive forward at the Euros followed by England’s Harry Kane who is also second-highest valued overall at €120M. Two of England’s other stars, Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling are tied as the third most expensive forwards at the tournament with a valuation of €100M.

Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne is the most expensive midfielder at the Euros and was the fourth most expensive player overall with a valuation of €100M. Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes and Germany’s Joshua Jimmich are the next highest valued midfielders at €90M. The Netherlands’ Frankie De Jong has the third highest value for a midfielder with €80M while six midfielders share the next spot on the ranking with a valuation of €70M.

Most Expensive Defenders and Goalkeepers At Euro 2020

England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is the most expensive defender at the Euros and the third most expensive overall with a valuation of €100M. Dutch defender, Matthjis de Ligt is the second most expensive defender at €75M while Portugal’s Ruben Dias, Scotland’s Andre Robertson and France’s Raphael Varane share the third spot with a valuation of €70M.

Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois is the Euros’ most expensive keeper with a valuation of €75M and is tied for the 13th overall spot. Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma is the only other keeper to be valued higher than €50M with a €60M valuation.

READ ALSO: Week 48 Pool Result For Sat 5 June 2021

Rex Pascual, Sports Editor at Safe Betting Sites USA, commented;

“Both players and clubs are well aware that players’ performances in major tournaments such as the Euros directly affects their value. The upcoming rescheduled Euros will effectively become an audition stage for players who are eager to show off their talents to the giants of European football who will have their eyes out for Europe’s next big star.”

You can read more about the story with more statistics and information at: https://www.safebettingsites.com/us/2021/06/01/a-breakdown-of-the-most-expensive-players-in-euro-2021-by-position-mbappe-highest-market-value-at-e160m/