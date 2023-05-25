‘My Administration Tried Its Best’ – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari claims that members of his government have given their all over the last seven and a half years.

According to Femi Adesina, the president’s media adviser, Buhari addressed following the valedictory Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.

Buhari instructed the ministers to clean up their work and prevent last-minute rushes that could jeopardize the years of good work they had done.

“I am proud to say we gave our best. In the course of our years together, ranging from our newest addition to the oldest members of the team for the past seven and half years, we have differed on many issues,” Adesina quoted Buhari as saying.

“I urge that we understand that those positions were for the collective good, and no one should keep grievances, or carry these differences forward.

“For those of us that will not directly be in government, I know that I am one of such, I ask that we continue to provide our support, in whatever way we can, if called upon by our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC) that gave us the platform to stand and we must continue to support it in every way we can.

“I also thank God for the strength and for keeping us together. I look forward to a great many of you, disproving that Daura has not become too distant because I am no longer Mr President.

“I will also be happy to do the many things that I have not been able to since May 29th, 2015, one of such is my favourite pastime of taking care of my cattle.

“I wish all of us the best and hope to hear good news whenever any of our names are mentioned. Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

