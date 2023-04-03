One In 100 Kids Has Autism, Says WHO

The World Health Organization, WHO, has stated that one in 100 kids has an autistic spectrum disorder, which includes a wide range of issues related to brain development.

The incidence rate varies significantly across research, according to the WHO, and is only an average statistic.

Nonetheless, some well-controlled studies have presented noticeably larger numbers, and it was emphasized that it is uncertain how common autism is in many low- and middle-income nations.

ASDs are characterized by some level of communication and social interaction impairment. Atypical patterns of behavior and activity, such as difficulties switching from one activity to another, attention to detail, and unique responses to sensations, are other traits.

People with autism have a variety of skills and requirements, which might change over time.

Despite the fact that some autistic individuals may live independently, others have severe difficulties and need ongoing care and assistance. Education and employment chances are frequently impacted by autism.

Also, there may be a lot of obligations placed on families that provide care and assistance. The level of support offered by local and national authorities, as well as societal views, are significant determinants of the quality of life for people with autism.

Autism may show early childhood symptoms, although the disorder is frequently not identified until much later. Epilepsy, depression, anxiety, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder are common co-occurring disorders in people with autism, along with challenging behaviors such trouble falling asleep and self-harm.

According to the WHO, autistic people’s intellectual functioning ranges greatly, from severe impairment to high levels.

According to the existing scientific evidence, a number of factors, including environmental and genetic ones, may increase a child’s risk of developing autism.

The conclusion drawn from epidemiological data is that there is no proof that the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine causes autism. Prior research that suggested a causal relationship was shown to include numerous methodological errors.

Also, there is no proof that any other childhood vaccination may raise the risk of autism. The preservative thiomersal and the aluminum adjuvants found in inactivated vaccinations may be associated with an increased risk of autism, but evidence reviews have found no such relationship, according to the international health organization.

The organization claimed that a wide range of therapies, beginning in early childhood and continuing throughout life, can improve an autistic person’s development, health, well-being, and quality of life.

It was stated that although people with autism have the right to the best possible physical and mental health, they frequently experience stigma and discrimination, which includes being unfairly denied access to medical treatment, educational opportunities, and community engagement and participation chances.