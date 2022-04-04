fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AUTOMOBILENEWSLETTER

ComfortRide Launches Platform For Luxury Car Lease

April 4, 20220175

ComfortRide says it has launched a platform to assist luxury car owners to earn money when they lease cars on its platform.

According to the company, this is part of its efforts to redefine vehicle leasing in Nigeria.

It stated, “ComfortRide is simply a go-to platform with the sole aim of aggregating executive vehicles from people and organisations to ensure asset maximisation through leasing and rent. It is also instilling business architecture in the world of vehicle leasing, to birth cost management and asset productivity.”

The Brand and Customer Relationship Manager, Comfort Ride, Azizat Atanda, was quoted as saying, “Work or no work, you are guaranteed a stable income that can help you meet your financial needs. List your executive vehicles with us to earn even while you are sleeping.

“No matter the worth of your luxury vehicles, if it can’t generate income and still serve your luxury lifestyle at the same time, then it may not be an asset well maximised.

“You can’t afford to have invested hugely in executive vehicles while you still have to source funds from other ventures for maintenance, fueling, and others.

“Your vehicles are also your asset, and they are to contribute to your income and not taken from you. Register with us today and lease your vehicles to embark on a profitable ride with us.”

Atanda added that the company ensured timely payment, offered a good rate to car owners, regular usage, and vehicle safety.

The manager said, “Our rates to our partners are very flexible, negotiable and stimulating and yet competitive. Different rates are applicable depending on the types of vehicles.

 “Also, we understand the time value for money; hence, it is our top priority to treat our partners’ payments as very fast as possible.”

US Consulate Announces Plan To Inject $95m Into Nigeria’s Economy
Related tags :

About Author

ComfortRide Launches Platform For Luxury Car Lease
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigeria AUTOMOBILECOVERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES
January 7, 20200707

Nigeria Imported N1.08 trillion Used Cars, Bikes in 2019

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that Nigeria spent a whooping sum of N1.08 trillion to import used cars (popularly called T
Read More
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For November 10, 2021 [ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
February 19, 202101398

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today February 19, 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, February 2021. HF Partners Interswitch to Launch International Money Transfe
Read More
MEDIANEWSLETTER
August 25, 20180426

TSTV Entices Subscribers with 45 Free Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Embattled Pay TV Operator, TSTV has announced its come back move with more innovative offerings. The Direct-To-Home broadcast service, which was officially
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.