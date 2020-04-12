9mobile Supports Mobihealth International to Combat COVID-19

to offer Nigerians free online COVID-19 screening and teleconsultations.

Nigeria’s leading telecoms service provider, 9mobile, has thrown its weight behind Mobihealth international, an award-winning telemedicine provider, to launch free COVID-19 online screening and teleconsultation service for all Nigerians. This service is aimed at easing the impact of the lockdown and restricted movements as a result of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Founder of Mobihealth, Dr. Funmi Adewara, a UK Based Physician and Cambridge trained bioscience entrepreneur, explained that COVID-19 has had an unprecedented adverse effect on the world, leaving even countries with robust healthcare systems overwhelmed. Consequently, global response to combat the pandemic requires the concerted efforts of all including governments, corporates and public-spirited individuals, which is why as a socially responsible brand, Mobihealth is stepping up to join the fight to stop the disease.

“We are bringing together qualified doctors across multiple specialties including Cardiologists, Orthopedic Surgeons, Pediatricians, Ophthalmologists, Urologists, Oncologists, amongst others, from Nigeria and across the world. We are making free online screening and teleconsultation available on our website www.mobihealthinternational.com and mobile app and our app is secure, HIPAA compliant, and accessible to patients 24/7.” Said Adewara.

This crisis makes telemedicine an indispensable tool as COVID-19 spreads across communities. With the emphasis on self-isolation and social distancing, remote diagnosis becomes imperative for the management of non-critical cases and can help with screening, monitoring, contact tracing, and management of those in isolation or quarantine. It is also useful in the management of those who may develop other medical problems and are unable to access healthcare for fear of contracting or transmitting the virus during the lockdown.

This includes those with pre-existing diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, SCD, pregnant women who are unable to attend antenatal and postnatal care, those who need immunizations, etc. Telemedicine provides a safety net, prevents undue drop-ins at the hospitals, thereby decreasing the possibility of infecting others in the process.

Speaking in Lagos, the state with the highest number of confirmed cases so far in Nigeria, Executive Director, Regulatory & Corporate Affairs at 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, explained that the support given to Mobihealth international would help with teleconsultation and screening of Nigerians during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are happy to support Mobihealth for this unique cause because we recognize that a nation can only be economically buoyant if it has a healthy population. This we are committed to building, by attacking this threat to our country and the world at large. We are joining hands with Mobihealth in this strategic and effective initiative, and together we will contribute to bit towards halting Covid-19 and drive general wellness, for Nigerians.” Ado concluded.

The free online COVID-19 teleconsultations and screening are limited to a daily cap on a first-come-first-served basis.