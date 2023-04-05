9mobile Set To Host 2023 Channel Partners Conference

In further affirmation of its commitment to provide business development support across its stakeholder landscape, 9mobile, Nigeria’s Innovative and customer-friendly telecommunications company is set to host the 2023 edition of its annual Channel Partners Conference, to celebrate partners for their firm commitment and loyalty over the years.

This year’s Conference, themed, ‘Re-engage to Succeed’ emphasizes the significance of sustainable stakeholder relations with 9mobile’s trade partners and looks at the strategies behind the telco brand’s strong resurgence in the market.

Commenting on the upcoming conference, the Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Juergen Peschel, restated the importance of collaboration, knowledge sharing, and corporate revival in business relationships. “The Channel Partner Conference is 9mobile’s bespoke interactive initiative where we provide support to our trade partners and train our dealers in contemporary business upscaling models, strategies on how best to structure their business, optimize their financial base and strengthen relationship management because, as they grow, our business grows too,” he said.

On the company’s improved showings in recent times, Nwaobia attributed this to its key strategic thinking, the rollout of customer-friendly products and services, and a dedicated workforce committed to providing excellent services. To sustain this growth trajectory, he said, there is a need for more support from stakeholders across the board to foster value-driven relationships.

“At 9mobile we are constantly evolving and transforming our capabilities to strengthen our market position and consolidate our priorities to provide superior customer experience and excellent network quality,” he said.

The Channel Partners Conference is positioned to align with 9mobile’s mandate to consistently bring value to its customers and stakeholders, who have been at the heart of its operation, through innovative products and excellent service delivery with the provision of industry-tailored infrastructure for expansion, that matches consumer demands and resonates with customers’ journeys and experience.

The Conference is one of the sustainable initiatives put in place by 9mobile to interface directly with customers, share business insights on creative innovations, recognize the enterprise stewardship of its dealers, reward best-performing partners across its business segments and touchpoints; as well celebrate the achievements of the past year with tactical projections for the year ahead.