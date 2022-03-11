fbpx

9mobile Offers Free International Calls, SMS To Ukraine

March 11, 20220110
9mobile

Nigeria’s caring network, 9mobile, has announced free international calls and SMS to Ukraine to enable Nigerians to seamlessly remain in touch with their loved ones in the Eastern European country, amidst the ongoing military invasion. The free International Calls and SMS Offer to Ukraine will run till March 31.

Regardless of their existing plans, all 9mobile customers will enjoy zero rate international calls and SMS from Nigeria to Ukraine for the duration of the offer. Subscribers will be able to enjoy unbilled calls for up to 30 minutes and send up to 30 SMS while the offer lasts.

Commenting on the offer, the Director of Product Innovation and Business Development, 9mobile, Kenechukwu Okonkwo, explained that it would enable Nigerians to freely communicate with their families in Ukraine and reassure them of their safety.

“We know thousands of Nigerians, mostly students, are still in Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict, and their families back here are worried. As a caring network that is interested in the all-around well-being of our customers, we decided to support Nigerians to reach their loved ones in Ukraine with free calls and SMS.”

Okonkwo added that as a true Nigerian brand, 9mobile decided to support its affected customers in their time of need. He prayed for the well-being and safe return of all Nigerians still in Ukraine.

“We are a caring brand. We will never abandon our customers in their time of need; hence this offer. It is open to everyone irrespective of their existing plans, either prepaid or postpaid,” Okonkwo said.

Since entering the Nigerian market, 9mobile has consistently demonstrated care for its customers with quality and affordable offers. The telco continues to transform lives with its consistent innovation by rolling out solutions that enable Nigerians to achieve their full potential and supporting them in times of need. 

