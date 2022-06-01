fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EntrepreneurshipIT/TELECOMNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

9mobile Launches ‘The Hack’ To Groom Entrepreneurs, SMEs

June 1, 20220204
9mobile

Leading innovative and youth-centric telecommunications company, 9mobile, is set to hold the first edition of its mentorship program, ‘The Hack’ for young entrepreneurs desirous of scaling their businesses.

The Hack seeks to create a platform to support and promote entrepreneurs in the SME space. It is a one-day physical event and will hold on Friday, June 17th, at The Zone Tech Gbagada, Lagos, by 10 am. 

It is a business and networking mentorship program facilitated by a business expert who will share business ideas with participants and groom them to scale their businesses. 

The Hack aims to solve specific challenges that entrepreneurs face, with a broad focus on the limitless possibilities in the SME sector. The seminar will help entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and overcome challenges.

Commenting on the initiative, Director of Marketing Communications, 9mobile, Saidat Lawal-Mohammed said it was another of its interventions in developing the SME space by empowering entrepreneurs with knowledge and skills.

 “There are lots of entrepreneurs managing small and medium enterprises in the country, and we want to support them by providing a platform for those who are eager to grow their businesses to network, and learn strategies and hacks that they can apply to their daily hustle and convert to sales,” she said.

Mohammed added that as an enabler of individuals and enterprises, 9mobile remains committed to entrepreneurs, start-ups, and MSMEs, and would not relent in supporting their dreams and aspirations.

“We are excited about kicking off the first edition of the Hack because we know that there are a lot of talented entrepreneurs in Nigeria. This platform will help them unleash their capabilities and potentials,” she said. 

The Hack is open to all network subscribers who have a registered business with CAC and are between 18 – 45 years. Interested participants can register at https://9mobile.com.ng/the-hack-seminar/

Top 7 Things You Should Know About WE4A

About Author

9mobile Launches ‘The Hack’ To Groom Entrepreneurs, SMEs
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Sanwo-Olu Under Fire After Congratulating Flutterwave For Milestone Achievement BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
April 17, 20200536

Sanwo-Olu Expesses Intention to Review Lockdown of Lagos State, Meets CEOs

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed the intention of his administration to review the lockdown of the state, as part of measures to
Read More
Stock Market Investors Lose N383bn In October BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 22, 20160310

Equities Market Sees Modest Rebound With N224.21billion Gain

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Equities market made a swift recovery on Tuesday, June 21, as improvement in investors confidence translated into interest in a number of stock
Read More
August 5, 20156280

‘Team First, Ego Last’…Secrets On Being A Value-Based Entreprenuer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The place of a great team cannot be undermined in any organisation, as most of the successful entrepreneurs, despite being innovative, visionary, creative g
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.